Da Silva finished with 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 104-86 loss to the Pistons.

The forward was one of three Magic players to score in double figures, matching Desmond Bane with a team-best four triples. Da Silva has been a reliable scoring contributor primarily off the bench, reaching the 10-point mark in nine of his past 10 appearances. Overall, he's averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.9 minutes per tilt across 15 games (two starts).