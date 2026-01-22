default-cbs-image
Da Silva is starting in Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Da Silva is starting in place of the injured Franz Wagner (ankle) on Thursday. Da Silva has averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.3 minutes per contest through 13 games as a starter this season.

