Da Silva will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's game against the Suns, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The rookie will step in for Franz Wagner (oblique) Sunday, who will be out for a minimum of four weeks. Da Silva has started in 14 matchups thus far, during which he has averaged 7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 26.5 minutes per game.