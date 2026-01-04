Magic's Tristan da Silva: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Da Silva is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Pacers.
Da Silva is getting the start with Jalen Suggs (knee) unavailable and he'll be joined in the first unit by Anthony Black, Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter. Through 10 starts this season, da Silva has recorded averages of 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.8 triples and 0.9 steals per game.
