Magic's Tristan da Silva: Strong in preseason start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Da Silva tallied 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 16 minutes during Sunday's 120-104 preseason win over the Heat.
Da Silva drew the start Sunday while Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane received the night off. The second-year forward was one of three starters to finish the game in double digits, and he also led the first unit with seven boards. Da Silva remains in line to contribute as one of the first forwards off the bench for the Magic this season behind Banchero and Bane and is enjoying an impressive preseason thus far.
