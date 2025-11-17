Da Silva recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 overtime loss to Houston.

Da Silva continued to fill in admirably for Paolo Banchero (groin), supplying a full stat line after scoring a season-high 22 points in Friday's win over the Nets. Until Banchero is ready to return to the lineup, da Silva makes sense as an appealing streaming option in the interim. On the year, da Silva has averaged 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 23.1 minutes per contest covering 14 outings.