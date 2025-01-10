Da Silva closed with six points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes during Thursday's 104-89 loss to the Timberwolves.
Da Silva continues to fill in for Paolo Banchero, who is nearing his return to the floor for the Magic. However, Thursday's performance against the Timberwolves was forgettable, as da Silva couldn't get it going offensively, missing all five three-point attempts. He did grab nine rebounds but didn't play well overall.
More News
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Scores career-high 25 points•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: All-around showcase in win•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Scores 18 points against Miami•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Strong from deep as top scorer•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Scores career-high 20 points•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Starting sans Wagner•