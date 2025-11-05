da Silva closed with 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 127-112 loss to Atlanta.

Da Silva scored double digits for the third time in the past four games, ending with a season-best 20 points. Desmond Bane was ejected, giving da Silva some added responsibility on the offensive end. While his production has been somewhat surprising, it does seem unsustainable given that he has played around 22 minutes per contest.