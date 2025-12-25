Magic's Tristan da Silva: Upgraded to probable Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Da Silva (shoulder) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Da Silva has missed the Magic's last four games due to a right shoulder contusion, but it appears the second-year forward is trending toward making his return Friday. He averaged 23.2 minutes per game prior to his injury, so his return would into the playing time of Jett Howard, Noah Penda and Jonathan Isaac.