Da Silva posted 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Pistons.

The 19 points were da Silva's most since the Nov. 14 win over the Nets. The second-year forward is a player to consider as a streamer in deep leagues for as long as Franz Wagner (ankle) remains on the shelf. Da Silva has started five consecutive contests, averaging 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 34.1 minutes per game.