Caupain provided 20 points (9-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Friday's 86-80 summer league victory over the Nets.

Caupain is no stranger to the Orlando organization, as he spent all of last season with the G-League's Lakeland Magic. He started all 50 games he appeared in, averaging 15.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals. Though he didn't do much for supplementary stats during Friday's game, he certainly flashed his scoring upside.