Caupain scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-0 FT,) and earned 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals in Lakeland's 131-120 win over Agua Caliente on Wednesday.

Caupain has been a model of consistency for Lakeland ever since joining the team last year. Averaging 16.6 points per game this season on a shooting average of 45.7 percent, Caupain has shown he knows how to give himself good looks at the basket while acting as a catalyst for the offense. In the first quarter, Caupain picked up five points along with his three assists before taking over the second quarter with seven points. Caupain didn't have a great fourth quarter, but he had already all but locked up the win for Lakeland, who remain in second place in the Eastern conference.