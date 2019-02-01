Magic's Troy Caupain: Drops 21 in win over Agua Caliente
Caupain scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-0 FT,) and earned 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals in Lakeland's 131-120 win over Agua Caliente on Wednesday.
Caupain has been a model of consistency for Lakeland ever since joining the team last year. Averaging 16.6 points per game this season on a shooting average of 45.7 percent, Caupain has shown he knows how to give himself good looks at the basket while acting as a catalyst for the offense. In the first quarter, Caupain picked up five points along with his three assists before taking over the second quarter with seven points. Caupain didn't have a great fourth quarter, but he had already all but locked up the win for Lakeland, who remain in second place in the Eastern conference.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...