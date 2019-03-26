Magic's Troy Caupain: Heads to G League
Orlando transferred Caupain to the G League's Lakeland Magic on Monday.
Caupain will head back to the G League in advance of Lakeland's showdown Friday with the winner of the Westchester Knicks-Windy City Bulls series. The two-way guard has played almost exclusively at the G League level this season, logging only four appearances with Orlando.
