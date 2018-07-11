Caupain signed a two-way contract with the Magic on Tuesday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Orlando organization is plenty familiar with Caupain, as he's currently playing for their summer league squad and also spent the 2017-18 campaign playing for the team's G-League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic. In 50 games with Lakeland, Caupain averaged 15.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 37.5 minutes. He also knocked down 43.2 percent of his field goal attempts and 34.5 percent of his three-pointers. While the 6-foot-4 guard could certainly use some added consistency with his shot, the Magic still like his upside and are willing to give him a two-way contract. That means Caupain will be able to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level with the Magic, while the rest of his time will be playing for the team's G-League affiliate once again.