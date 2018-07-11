Magic's Troy Caupain: Inks two-way contract with Magic
Caupain signed a two-way contract with the Magic on Tuesday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The Orlando organization is plenty familiar with Caupain, as he's currently playing for their summer league squad and also spent the 2017-18 campaign playing for the team's G-League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic. In 50 games with Lakeland, Caupain averaged 15.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 37.5 minutes. He also knocked down 43.2 percent of his field goal attempts and 34.5 percent of his three-pointers. While the 6-foot-4 guard could certainly use some added consistency with his shot, the Magic still like his upside and are willing to give him a two-way contract. That means Caupain will be able to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level with the Magic, while the rest of his time will be playing for the team's G-League affiliate once again.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...