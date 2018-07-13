Magic's Troy Caupain: Leads team in scoring with 14 points
Caupain produced 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes in Thursday's 75-70 playoff loss to the Jazz.
The Magic have already made a statement in professing their faith in Caupainas they signed the guard to a two=way deal on Tuesday, which guarantees he'll at least see some time in Orlando after spending last season with their G-League team. The undrafted Cincinnati product had a productive season with the Lakeland Magic, averaging 15.6 points and 7.6 rebounds across 50 games.
