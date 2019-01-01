Magic's Troy Caupain: Makes NBA debut
Caupain played five minutes off the bench Monday in the Magic's 125-100 loss to the Hornets, finishing with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal.
Caupain has rarely suited up for Orlando this season, as the two-way player has instead spent the bulk of his time with the G League's Lakeland Magic. However, with all of D.J. Augustin (ankle), Jonathon Simmons (ankle) and Timofey Mozgov (knee) inactive for the contest, Caupain was included on the bench and made his long-awaited NBA debut in garbage time. The injuries to Augustin and Simmons don't appear to be long-term concerns, so it wouldn't be surprising if Caupain returned to the inactive list as soon as Wednesday in Chicago.
More News
-
Magic's Troy Caupain: Returns to G League•
-
Magic's Troy Caupain: Posts balanced stat sheet•
-
Magic's Troy Caupain: Leads team in scoring with 14 points•
-
Magic's Troy Caupain: Inks two-way contract with Magic•
-
Magic's Troy Caupain: Drops 20 points Friday•
-
Magic's Troy Caupain: Secures summer league invite•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...