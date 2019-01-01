Caupain played five minutes off the bench Monday in the Magic's 125-100 loss to the Hornets, finishing with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal.

Caupain has rarely suited up for Orlando this season, as the two-way player has instead spent the bulk of his time with the G League's Lakeland Magic. However, with all of D.J. Augustin (ankle), Jonathon Simmons (ankle) and Timofey Mozgov (knee) inactive for the contest, Caupain was included on the bench and made his long-awaited NBA debut in garbage time. The injuries to Augustin and Simmons don't appear to be long-term concerns, so it wouldn't be surprising if Caupain returned to the inactive list as soon as Wednesday in Chicago.