Magic's Troy Caupain: Moves back to parent club
Caupain was recalled from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Monday.
Caupain will presumably practice with Orlando on Monday, but it's unclear if he'll stick around with the parent club through its next game Tuesday in Philadelphia. Even if he suits up for contest, Caupain wouldn't be included in coach Steve Clifford's rotation and would be looking at little more than garbage-time minutes.
