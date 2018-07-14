Caupain tallied 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 28 minutes during Friday's 87-85 summer league loss to the Thunder.

Caupain was second on the team in points and assists Friday, contributing significantly to the offense. However, his four assists were dampened by his five turnovers. The Cincinnati product, who went undrafted in 2017, has had some success in summer league this season. Prior to Friday's effort, Caupain was averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the field.