Magic's Troy Caupain: Racks up team-high 24 points
Caupain totaled 24 points (8-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes Saturday against Fort Wayne.
Caupain led his team in scoring on the day, knocking down an impressive five of nine attempts from beyond the arc in a 107-92 victory on the road. The 6-4 guard continues to play at a high level across the board for Lakeland, posting averages of 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steal through 26 starts.
