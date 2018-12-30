Magic's Troy Caupain: Returns to G League
The Magic transferred Caupain to the G League's Lakeland Magic on Sunday.
Caupain, a two-way player, has yet to see any action at the NBA level and was likely just up with Orlando for a brief period to fit in some practice time. He's averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 boards and 4.9 assists per game for Lakeland this season.
