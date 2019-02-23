Caupain finished Friday's loss to the Stars with 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist.

There's a possibility Orlando's two-way player could factor more into the team's plans towards the end of the NBA regular season, but for the moment Caupain is a legitimate threat at the G League level. So long as Caupain continues to soak up minutes (he played 40 on Friday), it's hard to fathom the combo guard struggling to put together production.