Caupain will join the Magic's summer league team, Clevis Murray of The Athletic Boston reports.

Caupain, a 6-foot-4 point guard, went undrafted in 2017 following a four-year stint at Cincinnati. He didn't appear in an NBA game last season, spending the year in the G-League with the Lakeland Magic. There, he started in all 50 of his appearances, averaging 15.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 37.5 minutes. He struggled with efficiency, however, shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from distance.