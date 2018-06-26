Magic's Troy Caupain: Secures summer league invite
Caupain will join the Magic's summer league team, Clevis Murray of The Athletic Boston reports.
Caupain, a 6-foot-4 point guard, went undrafted in 2017 following a four-year stint at Cincinnati. He didn't appear in an NBA game last season, spending the year in the G-League with the Lakeland Magic. There, he started in all 50 of his appearances, averaging 15.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 37.5 minutes. He struggled with efficiency, however, shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from distance.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....