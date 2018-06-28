Magic's Tyler Rawson: Will play with Orlando in summer league
Rawson will play for the Magic's summer league team.
Rawson finished his senior season at Utah with averages of 10.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 31.2 minutes. While those numbers don't immediately jump out, the 6-foot-10 big man also knocked down 37.3 percent of his three-pointers, so he's got the potential to develop into a stretch four. Rawson will now join the Magic for summer league with the hope of ultimately earning a trip to training camp with the team.
