Magic's Tyus Jones: Decent line in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones closed Monday's 107-106 loss to Toronto with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes.
With the emergence of Anthony Black this season, Jones hasn't been able to build much momentum in Orlando's backcourt and remains a low-end fantasy asset. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaging 7.3 points, 4.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 24.1 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Magic's Tyus Jones: Posts 16 points in starting role•
-
Magic's Tyus Jones: Drawing start Thursday•
-
Magic's Tyus Jones: Logs four assists in 17 minutes•
-
Magic's Tyus Jones: Dishes six assists in win•
-
Magic's Tyus Jones: Dishes six assists in loss•
-
Magic's Tyus Jones: Hits two three-pointers in win•