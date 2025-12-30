Jones closed Monday's 107-106 loss to Toronto with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes.

With the emergence of Anthony Black this season, Jones hasn't been able to build much momentum in Orlando's backcourt and remains a low-end fantasy asset. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaging 7.3 points, 4.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 24.1 minutes per contest.