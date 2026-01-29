Jones finished with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine assists and one rebound across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 133-124 win over the Heat.

After being left out of the rotation in Saturday's 119-105 loss to the Cavaliers, Jones has since reclaimed a spot on the Magic's second unit. He handled an 18-minute workload in Monday's loss to Cleveland and saw similar playing time Wednesday on his way to finishing as Orlando's leading assist man. With Franz Wagner experienced renewed soreness in his left ankle and looking likely to miss additional time, Jones could have some staying power in the rotation for the time being. However, Jones will be a prime candidate to see his playing time get cut dramatically once Wagner returns and Orlando is back to full strength.