Jones (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Saturday's 119-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Jones had already played fewer than 20 minutes in each of Orlando's last six games, and with the Magic getting another point guard in Jalen Suggs (knee) back from an eight-game absence and handing him 24 minutes in his return, Jones ended up being the odd man out of the rotation. Orlando will eventually get Franz Wagner (ankle) back in the mix as well, so Jones could face an uphill battle to regain a regular role on the second unit over the second half of the season.