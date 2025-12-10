Jones posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 win over the Heat.

Jones went scoreless again, marking the 14th time this season, but continued to set his teammates for success. The Magic are currently 8-1 when Jones records at least three assists, and while this stat may be a coincidence, the role Jones plays as the team's backup facilitator is undeniably important.