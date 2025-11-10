Jones recorded two assists in 10 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Celtics.

Jones has not played consistently despite Jalen Suggs managing a knee injury, and has likely ceded minutes to Anthony Black. While Jones will see increased playing time with Suggs out Monday, he has yet to provide a compelling case for more minutes when he is on the court, averaging just 2.0 points, 1.3 assists, 0.9 rebounds, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.