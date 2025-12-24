Jones racked up 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 110-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Although Jones' results have been poor as Orlando's replacement floor general, he came through with a season-high seven assists and was effective in the narrow win. His 16 points were only the second time he's logged a double-digit scoring total this season, and although he may have a few more starts in his future, he will likely fail to register a fantasy-worthy total.