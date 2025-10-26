Jones provided zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 14 minutes during Saturday's 110-98 loss to Chicago.

Jones was unable to make his way into the scoring column despite starting in place of Jalen Suggs (knee). Anthony Black was the player in the Magic backcourt who truly benefitted from Suggs' absence, leading the bench with 19 points in 30 minutes. Jones has had a sluggish beginning to the new season, failing to score in two of his first three games.