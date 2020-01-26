Magic's Vic Law: Called up from G League
Law was transferred Sunday from the G League's Lakeland Magic to the parent club.
Law will presumably suit up for Orlando in its matchup Sunday with the Clippers. The undrafted rookie out of Northwestern has yet to make his NBA debut since signing a two-way deal with the Magic earlier this month.
