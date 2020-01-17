Law accounted for 29 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and two assists in Thursday's win over Windy City.

Law continues to dominate opposing defenses, topping 20 points for the third consecutive contest. Despite recently earning a two-way deal with the Magic, Law has yet to appear at the NBA level this season. That could change soon as he's now posting averages of 19.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 35.3 minutes per game and providing excellent play on both ends of the floor.