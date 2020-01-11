Law signed a two-way contract with the Magic on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Law played with the Magic during Summer League and subsequently signed with the team, but he was unable to earn a spot on the roster to open the season. The 24-year-old is averaging 18.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 34.8 minutes over 21 games with the Lakeland Magic in the G League, where he'll remain until being called up to the parent club.