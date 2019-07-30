Magic's Vic Law: Latches on with Magic

Law agreed to a contract with the Magic on Tuesday.

Law appeared in three games with Orlando during the 2019 summer league, averaging 5.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 16.0 minutes. He played four seasons at Northwestern, where he was a Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection in 2016-17, as well as a two-time Academic All-Big Ten. He'll look to impress Orlando enough during training camp to secure a final roster spot.