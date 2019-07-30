Magic's Vic Law: Latches on with Magic
Law agreed to a contract with the Magic on Tuesday.
Law appeared in three games with Orlando during the 2019 summer league, averaging 5.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 16.0 minutes. He played four seasons at Northwestern, where he was a Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection in 2016-17, as well as a two-time Academic All-Big Ten. He'll look to impress Orlando enough during training camp to secure a final roster spot.
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...