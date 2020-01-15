Law generated 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Blue Coats.

Law provided another impressive scoring performance, though his efforts weren't enough to counter Delaware's offensive attack. In addition to his stellar defense, Law's been incredibly efficient on offense. He's making 50.9 percent of his shots from the field, 39.3 percent of his threes and 88.9 percent of his free throws so far this season.