Magic's Vic Law: Will not play Wednesday
Law has been ruled for Wednesday's preseason game against the Hawks due to general soreness, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Vic Law, who signed with the team back in July out of Northwestern, is fighting for a spot on the Magic's final roster. The specifics of his injury are unknown at this time, but his next chance to take the floor will come Friday against the Celtics.
