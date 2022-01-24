Carter amassed 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 28 minutes during Sunday's 114-95 victory over the Bulls.

After playing from the bench in his return from a hamstring injury, Wendell put up a nice stat line in the decisive victory. When healthy, the Magic look much better than their 9-39 record might indicate, but the team has had the longest docket in the NBA injury report for most of the season. Carter can now safely return to starting lineups in all fantasy formats.