Carter is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Boston due to a cut near his left eye.

This is the first we've heard of the eye issue, which may have occurred during practice Tuesday, as Carter did not appear to sustain an injury during Monday's win over the Pistons, which he finished with 11 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes. Chances are, Carter will end up playing through it, but if he doesn't, Mo Bamba would become an attractive DFS pivot at center.