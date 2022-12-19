Carter (foot) is angling to make his return Friday against the Spurs, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Carter last played back on Nov. 18 against Chicago, but his extended absence due to a strained right foot looks to be nearing its end. If this latest timetable holds up, Carter will miss Monday's game at Atlanta (he's already been ruled out), as well as Wednesday's game in Houston, before returning to action Friday night. Given the long layoff, it's very possible that Carter could face limitations for a few games, but fantasy managers are hoping that he'll quickly return to the 30-to-35-minute role he held through the first month of the regular season. In that time (15 games), Carter posted 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 threes in 32.9 minutes per game.