Carter totaled 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 loss to Boston.

Carter has settled as Orlando's starting center this season and is looking quite good early on, posting two double-doubles in three contests while also displaying solid numbers as a passer for a big. That said, he could use an uptick in terms of efficiency -- he's making just 44.1 percent of his field goals through his first three outings of the campaign.