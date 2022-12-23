Carter (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Spurs, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Carter participated in Friday's shootaround and will be back in action after missing just over a month with a foot injury. He averaged 32.9 minutes per game over his first 15 appearances of the year, but he'll face a minutes restriction during his first game back on the court. However, coach Jamahl Mosley didn't indicate how many minutes he expects Carter to play Friday.