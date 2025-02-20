Carter is in the starting lineup in Thursday's game against the Hawks.
It'll be Carter's first start since Jan. 25, forcing Goga Bitadze to head to the bench Thursday. Over 26 games with Orlando's first unit in 2024-25, Carter has averaged 8.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 27.4 minutes, so he should have some heightened fantasy value against Atlanta.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Leads Orlando in defeat•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Records seven assists•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Moving to bench•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Plays 36 minutes in loss•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Balanced outing in double-double•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Flirts with double-double in loss•