Carter finished with 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes in Friday's 112-108 loss to the Jazz.

Carter claimed his fourth double-double over six January games and also ended a drought in the steals department that had lasted for seven contests. After he was initially brought back off the bench in late December following his return from a foot role, Carter has settled back into a consistent 30-minute starting role.