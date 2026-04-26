Carter ended Saturday's 113-105 victory over the Pistons in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one block across 37 minutes.

The 27-year-old center delivered his first double-double in April at a very opportune time, and the 17 boards represented his best performance on the glass since the 2021-22 season. Carter has produced strong numbers in both the Magic's wins in the series so far, and he's averaging 11.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 32.7 minutes heading into Game 4 on Monday.