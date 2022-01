Carter ended Sunday's 110-108 victory over the Mavericks with 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes.

Carter logged his first double-double since returning from a hamstring injury. Across five games since returning, Carter has averaged 14.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. On the season, the 22-year-old is generating 13.2 points and 10.0 rebounds nightly.