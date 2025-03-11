Carter amassed eight points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 97-84 loss to the Rockets.

It's the first time in March that Carter has pulled down double-digit boards. The 25-year-old center moved back into the starting lineup coming out of the All-Star break, and while he remains inconsistent, he has seen a slight uptick in his production. During that 10-game stretch, Carter is averaging 9.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 combined blocks and steals in 27.6 minutes a contest.