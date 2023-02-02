Carter posted nine points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 105-94 loss to the 76ers.

The 13 boards tied his season high as Carter just missed recording his 13th double-double of the year. The fifth-year center has been dealing with a foot issue, but it hasn't seemed to affect his play lately. In 15 games since the beginning of January, Carter's averaging 13.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 threes and 0.9 blocks.