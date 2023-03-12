Carter notched 27 points (12-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Saturday's 126-114 overtime victory over Miami.

Carter (hip) looked to be fully healthy while logging a max workload. Miami had no answer for Carter inside, where he was a perfect 9-of-9 around the rim. Orlando's jumbo ball handlers helped space Bam Adebayo away from Carter, enabling his huge scoring effort.