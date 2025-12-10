Carter supplied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 victory over the Heat.

After scoring eight points on 2-of-8 shooting during Sunday's loss to New York, Carter bounced back and delivered an extremely efficient performance in Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals win. The big man also grabbed a game-high mark in rebounds, securing his first double-double since Nov. 18 and fourth on the campaign. While the 26-year-old isn't guaranteed to score in double figures on a nightly basis, his efficiency against Miami is encouraging after he shot just 31.8 percent from the field in his last three appearances.