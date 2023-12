Carter (finger) has been removed from the injury report in advance of Wednesday's game against Miami.

Carter is set to be active for the Magic on Wednesday, marking the end of a 20-game absence due to a fractured third metacarpal in his left hand. Orlando's frontcourt has functioned at a high level with Goga Bitadze, Moritz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac stepping up, so Carter's workload upon his return will be worth monitoring.